Train hits portion of railway track on its way at Khurja Junction station, police lodges case

A train hit a portion of railway track lying on its way at Khurja Junction station here and a case has been lodged by the police on the matter, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 00:40 IST
A train hit a portion of railway track lying on its way at Khurja Junction station here and a case has been lodged by the police on the matter, officials said on Thursday. An officer at the railway station informed the Khurja Nagar police station that when the Sivaganga Express (12560 Down) was crossing the outer area of the railway station at Khurja Junction at 9.30 pm last night, it hit a small piece of railway track on its railway track, they said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered in Khurja Nagar police station under Section 150 of the Railway Act, 1989, they said.

Some old railway tracks are lying near the spot and prima facie it appears they could have come in contact with the train, officials said.

A small piece has also been stolen by some unknown thieves, they said. The matter is being further investigated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

