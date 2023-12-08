IMF board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan's loan program -Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 01:36 IST
The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet Jan. 11 to consider final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan program to Pakistan, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The IMF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Monetary Fundâ€™s
- Pakistan
- Bloomberg News
Advertisement