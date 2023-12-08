India poised to be active contributor in AI evolution: PM Modi

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023 will begin on December 12 here in the national capital in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Summit, spanning three days, will have many interesting sessions, including the AI Expo, which will have about 150 StartUps showcasing their strengths.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to this Summit by actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI. "India's election to its Council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to Safe & Trusted AI," PM Modi wrote in a LinkedIn post in run-up to the event.

In the post, PM Modi further wrote that we citizens are living in a very interesting time period due to various fast-paced innovations in various domains, including AI. "Decades of fast-paced innovation and the power of human endeavour have brought to life what was once considered to be only in the realm of imagination," the LinkedIn post of PM Modi read.

In this whirlwind of rapid advancement, PM Modi asserted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was one area where its applications were expanding at an exponential rate. This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation - young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential.

"India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future." India, PM Modi said, offers solutions that are scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable on a global scale. India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative, he noted, is a prime example of such efforts.

"In the last 9-10 years, India and its citizens have leap-frogged with the help of technology. It won't be an exaggeration to say that India achieved, in a matter of few years, what took other countries a generation. This was possible through the fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion." India is looking to provide to its citizens various services -- be it serving citizens in their language, making education easier and personalised, making healthcare more accessible, making agriculture more informed.

India is using AI for various productive purposes, PM Modi asserted. "The world today is witnessing that...When India grows, it does so to ensure an equitable and inclusive model of growth. When India innovates, it does so to ensure that no one is left behind. When India leads, it does so to ensure that it can take everyone along towards the goal of the greater good," PM Modi's LinkedIn post further read.

The Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023 will see leaders of the GovTech sector discuss important AI advancements achieved over the past year as well as cutting-edge development strategies for the next few years. The conference brings together a individuals with an interest in AI, including researchers, business leaders, and policy makers. Participants will be involved in interactive panel discussions and individual sessions on a variety of topics, including AI in healthcare, finance, agriculture, education, transportation, security and citizen services.

The goal is to encourage dialogue and collaboration and evolve a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in AI and its potential impact on the future. (ANI)

