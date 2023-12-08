China cuts visa fees for travellers from many countries

China on Friday cut visa fees for travellers from countries including Thailand, Japan, Mexico, Vietnam, and the Philippines from Dec. 11 2023 to Dec. 31 2024, according to Chinese embassy statements.

This is the latest in a slew of measures China has recently taken to boost its economy, including boosting inbound travel from foreign tourists and businesspeople.

