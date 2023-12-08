Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Japan drags down bonds as US payrolls loom

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Nine of the G10 central banks are expected to cut interest rates next year. Key developments that could influence markets on Friday: Economics: Final German CPI, U.S. non-farm payrolls

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Japan drags down bonds as US payrolls loom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Nine of the G10 central banks are expected to cut interest rates next year. Not Japan.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's open discussion of a difficult policy year ahead and of possible paths out of negative interest rates has jolted short sellers out of the yen, afraid that the long-awaited yen rally may have begun. The yen is up four weeks in a row for the first time since March. It steadied in Tokyo trade on Friday, perhaps since data showed the economy slowed more sharply than first thought in the third quarter, which makes the next policy steps more complicated.

Japanese government bonds have been heavily sold, tugging global yields higher. The Nikkei dropped to a one-month low. The consequences of above-zero rates in Japan, and particularly the possibility the BOJ will be hiking while the rest of the world is cutting, could be huge since it may trigger an unwinding of carry trades and a rearrangement of the flow of Japanese capital.

The BOJ next meets on Dec. 19. Before then the ECB, Bank of England and Fed will all meet, with markets expecting rates to stay on hold. U.S. non-farm payrolls figures due later on Friday round out the week and will set the tone for the policymakers. An upside surprise in the jobs numbers would probably generate the most turbulence in markets, since a handful of recent indicators - pointing to a cooling labour market and slowing inflation - were behind a powerful bond rally in anticipation of rate cuts.

The European calendar is fairly bare on Friday. Elsewhere in Asia, India's central bank kept its key lending rate on hold, as expected. South Korea's National Pension Service and central bank are in talks to extend their foreign exchange swap programme, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, and the won rose sharply.

Shares in Australian gas producer Santos rose 6% and Woodside stock fell 0.5% after the companies confirmed speculation they were in preliminary merger talks. Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economics: Final German CPI, U.S. non-farm payrolls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023