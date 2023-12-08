Left Menu

4 from same family among 5 killed in Karnataka road accident

Five persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a state-owned bus at Bandal village in Sirsi Taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, police said.Four of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital where he was rushed for treatment, a senior police officer said.The victims hailed from the coastal town of Mangaluru.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a state-owned bus at Bandal village in Sirsi Taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, police said.

Four of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital where he was rushed for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The victims hailed from the coastal town of Mangaluru. Four of them belonged to the same family, while the fifth was their friend. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus was en route from Hubballi in north Karnataka to Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

''Prima facie, it appears that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was over-speeding. The car was badly damaged and the windshield of the bus also broke due to the impact of the accident. Some of those travelling in the bus also sustained minor injuries,'' the police officer said.

A case has been registered and the bus driver arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

