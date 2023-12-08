Left Menu

Dubai court orders release of seized Spicejet aircraft

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 15:24 IST
Domestic airline SpiceJet on Friday said one of its aircraft which was seized and grounded in Dubai in late October due to litigation has now been released following an order of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Court.

"In a DIFC Court hearing on December 7, the Order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"Additionally, the Judge has directed an inquiry into losses suffered by SpiceJet as a result of the Order having been made. The Court has further ordered to pay towards the legal costs incurred by SpiceJet," the airline claimed in the statement.

According to SpiceJet, the DIFC Court on October 30 issued a "freezing order (Order)" in relation to certain engines installed on aircraft bearing Indian registration, VT-SLM.

As a result of this order, the aircraft was grounded at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai *DWC) and "has remained there since (then)," SpiceJet said in the statement.

"Summarily, there isn't any Order of the DIFC Court restricting SpiceJet from operating the aircraft, including departing from DWC," it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

