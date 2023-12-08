Ayodhya airport to be completed by Dec-end; first section of bullet train project in 3 yrs: Scindia

The construction work of the first phase of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport being built in Ayodhya will be completed by December-end, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said, adding that airports are a focus area of the government.

Scindia said the first section of the bullet train project is expected to start in three years. ''We are very very focused on our capex programme... we have a Rs 95,000 crore capex plan as far as airports are concerned both by the government, which will be about 25 per cent, and 75 by the private sector,'' the Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel said, addressing a conference on ''overall development in the infrastructure in India''. Asked about the Ayodhya airport, Scindia said he is monitoring the project on a daily basis. There has been a chart made, which is updated on progress being made in the project. ''By the end of this month, I will assure you it will be ready and when it will be completed, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate it,'' he said. Scindia further said the second airport in Navi Mumbai and the Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh will be operational by the end of next year. In the airports sector, only 74 airports were built since 65 years Independence. However 2014 onwards, the country added 75 airports and helipads, taking the total number 149, and by 2030 this will reach, the minister said. Speaking on the railways sector, Scindia said it saw a transformation after 2014 with the introduction of new high speed Vande Bharat trains, which can touch a speed of 100 km in just 52 seconds.

The country will continue to improve rail services and safety of passengers, he said, adding, ''Within three years, we (government) are going to bring bullet train to India. India will grab number 1 spot in rail service.'' By 2026-end and early-2027, the first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will start, he added.

