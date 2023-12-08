Left Menu

Deputy CM Fadnavis inaugurates Indamer-Airbus Helicopters MRO facility in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:16 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated an Indamer-Airbus Helicopters MRO facility at the Multi Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

Airbus Helicopters and Indamer have joined hands to provide after-market services for helicopters in India, a release from the company said.

Indamer will provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for Airbus helicopters at its facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nagpur, it said. Fadnavis inaugurated the Nagpur facility in the presence of Executive Vice-President, Customer Support and Services for Airbus Helicopters Romain Trapp; Director, Indamer Aviation, Prajay Patel; President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia Remi Maillard and Head of Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia Sunny Guglani, the release added.

