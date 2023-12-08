Left Menu

Leopard spotted in residential colony in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:02 IST
Leopard spotted in residential colony in Ludhiana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped residents of a residential colony here on Friday after a leopard was spotted, police said.

The movement of the wild animal was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the Centra Greens colony on the Pakhowal road here.

Residents of the colony, which is situated on the outskirts of the city, informed the police about the leopard sighting, following which two teams of the forest department along with police have been deployed there with cages, Prithipal Singh, district forest and wildlife officer, said.

The colony's residents have been asked to remain indoors until further instructions, he added.

Singh further said that the paw prints of the leopard were also noticed in and outside the colony but it is yet to be traced.

It is not clear how the leopard had reached here, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023