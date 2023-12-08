Left Menu

FOREX-Yen hangs on to BOJ-inspired gains; US jobs up next

The yen headed for a fourth weekly gain against the dollar on Friday, after its biggest rally in almost a year the day before, driven by a burst of optimism among traders that Japan’s ultra-low rates policy may soon end.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:43 IST
FOREX-Yen hangs on to BOJ-inspired gains; US jobs up next

The yen headed for a fourth weekly gain against the dollar on Friday, after its biggest rally in almost a year the day before, driven by a burst of optimism among traders that Japan's ultra-low rates policy may soon end. Activity overall across the market was muted ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later on Friday.

The yen surged by as much as 1.2% earlier on, adding to Thursday's 2% rally after Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda gave the clearest steer yet that the central bank is considering when to wrap up its negative rates policy. The Japanese currency has vaulted to multi-month highs against a range of others in the last two days, although some of that strength dissipated over Friday's European trading session.

The yen eased a touch, leaving the dollar up 0.2% at 144.46 . Thursday's rally was the largest one-day jump for the yen since January. But without more impetus from the BOJ, it may not have much more scope for outsized gains, according to Fiona Cincotta, City Index market strategist.

"Without anything for the market to get their teeth into from the BOJ, the sell-off (in the dollar) has been done and, as far as the dollar is concerned, it's almost as if it's waiting for that next catalyst and that next catalyst is going to be today," she said. A month ago, the yen hit a one-year low of 151.92, crushed by the widening gap between U.S. and Japanese borrowing costs. In the past few weeks, the outlook for U.S. interest rates has switched to one of a series of cuts next year, which helped prise the yen off those lows.

YEN ON A TEAR This week's comments from the top of the BOJ has lit a fire under the Japanese currency.

The yen has fared best against higher yielding currencies, such as the pound. Sterling fell to a two-month low against yen on Friday, but later recovered to rise 0.7% to 182, while the euro cut a nine-day stretch of losses, rising 0.2% to 155.87.

The BOJ meets later this month and the options markets shows traders are preparing for volatility around the event, even if the chances of an outright shift in policy are low, according to Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. "A lot of us have felt that we were going to have some sort of more meaningful policy change this year, and we've been disappointed. So I'm a bit reluctant to jump on the bandwagon and say that (a change) is going to happen on the 19th," he said.

"But obviously, there's no smoke without fire... So I guess the market is understandably taking the view that the December meeting is live now." Recent weakness in consumption has emerged as a fresh source of concern for BOJ policymakers as they eye an exit from negative interest rates, three sources familiar with its thinking said.

In the broader market, the dollar nudged up, although activity beyond the yen was subdued ahead of the jobs data. The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0783, while the pound dropped 0.2% to $1.258, set for a 1% weekly fall.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.661, while the Chinese yuan was 0.1% weaker against the dollar in offshore trading at 7.171. Data on Thursday showed China's exports grew for the first time in six months in November, while imports shrank.

(Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023