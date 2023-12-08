Chinese official, Boeing held talks on company's business development in China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:02 IST
The deputy head of China's civil aviation regulator Hu Zhenjiang on Friday discussed with Boeing's Development Programs and Customer Support senior vice president Mike Fleming the airplane maker's business development in China, the regulator said.
Boeing is welcome to continue to strengthen exchanges and co-operation with the regulator and the aviation industry in China, it added.
