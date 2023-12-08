From Good to Great: Sodexo and Adani Join Hands to Reimagine Workplace Experience at Adani Corporate House, Ahmedabad

NewsVoir Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8: True to its vision of enabling Growth with Goodness, Adani continues to focus on elevated employee experience at the workplace with decade-old, French food & catering partner, Sodexo in India. In an inaugural event, the Adani leadership team and promoters along with other senior officials, employees and the Sodexo team inaugurated the ambient new cafeteria and thematic food counters offering a range of choices - from global flavours to combos, street food and traditional wholesome thalis!

The refreshingly new cafeteria boasts of high-street brands from the Sodexo stable, curated with care by renowned celebrity chefs. Offerings include authentic thali meals under the brand name Warmly Yours to a perfect fusion Jugalbandi sporting the lavish and iconic Bollywood-themed combos in addition to popular street food under the umbrella of Oh My Gully. Exclusive to Adani, Global Table has been designed to offer international cuisine - from pasta to pizza and oriental, offering food choices to suit every employee's mood and taste. Sodexo's signature, sustainable coffee brand - Aspretto offers its own cup of possibilities with world-class baristas brewing beverages to stir up conversations and connections. "Sodexo is dedicated to sustainable value creation. For us, a client relationship goes beyond contractual commitments; we believe in creating moments that matter. Translating this into business on ground, for Adani leadership it means getting expert services under one roof so that they can focus on their core operations; for the consumers: rich, nourishing, home-like meals and other workplace services to make them feel comfortable, energized and motivated at work and for our teams; the joy of bettering the everyday lives of those we serve! We touch the lives of our stakeholders with sustainable actions," concluded Nitin Trikha, Country Segment Director - Corporate Services, Sodexo India.

The partnership between Adani and Sodexo dates to 2008. With a team of 3200+ professionals, we offer a range of services including food and catering, cleaning and housekeeping, guest house management and technical services across 64 Adani offices. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)