Left Menu

Schoolgirl among 2 killed in Jharkhand accident

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:00 IST
Schoolgirl among 2 killed in Jharkhand accident
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons including a girl student were killed and 13 others injured after a school van collided with a bus in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am near a railway siding in Katkamsandi, around 130km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

''A 15-year-old schoolgirl and driver of the van were killed and 13 injured in the accident,'' Hazaribag DSP Rajiv Kumar said.

He added that the van was carrying 14 students from Katkamsandi to St. Augustine's School near Charwa dam when it collided head on with a Chatra-bound bus.

''All the 14 injured students were admitted to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) for treatment. Later, six critically injured students were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where a student died during treatment,'' Kumar said.

SBMCH deputy superintendent AK Singh said one of the six injured students who were referred to RIMS, Ranchi, succumbed to her injuries. The bus driver fled the spot and search is underway to apprehend him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023