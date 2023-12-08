Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures drop as jobs data points to resilient labor market

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:10 IST
U.S. stock index futures extended declines as a stronger-than-expected job report signaled labor market resilience, dampening hopes of interest rate cuts next year. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs in November compared with expectations for an increase of 180,000.

The unemployment rate was 3.7% compared with expectations that it would remain steady at 3.9%, while average earnings rose 0.4% on a monthly basis against forecasts of 0.3% growth. At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 120 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.25 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 124 points, or 0.77%.

