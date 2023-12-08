Left Menu

No proposal under consideration for providing menstrual leaves: WCD Minister

The minister added that various types of leave are available to a female government employee under the Central Civil Services Leave Rules, 1972 in the form of earned leave, half-pay leave, extraordinary leave, child care leave, commuted leave, maternity leave, leave on medical certificate, leave not due, etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:31 IST
No proposal under consideration for providing menstrual leaves: WCD Minister
  • Country:
  • India

There is no proposal under the consideration of the government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani informed Lok Sabha on Friday. She was replying to a question by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In her written reply in Lok Sabha, Irani said, ''At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces''.

''Menstruation is a physiological phenomenon among women and only a small proportion of women/ girls suffer from severe dysmenorrhea or similar complaints; and most of these cases are manageable by medication,'' Irani said in her reply. The minister added that various types of leave are available to a female government employee under the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 in the form of earned leave, half-pay leave, extraordinary leave, child care leave, commuted leave, maternity leave, leave on medical certificate, leave not due, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023