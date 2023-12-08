US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as upbeat jobs report dampens rate-cut hopes

Wall Street opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth and a drop in the unemployment rate signaled resilience in the labor market, dampening hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.56 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 36,084.82.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.39 points, or 0.20%, at 4,576.20, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.54 points, or 0.42%, to 14,279.46 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)