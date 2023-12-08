MP: 67-year-old man held at Indore airport with gold worth Rs 19.27 lakh
A 67-year-old passenger was caught at Indore international airport in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 352 grams of gold worth Rs 19.27 lakh, a Customs official said on Friday.
The man was held by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs on a tip off on Thursday after he arrived from Dubai, the official added.
''He was carrying foreign origin gold in his mouth, ball pens, air pod charger, deodorant can, bracelet and ring. The seizure of 352 grams of gold worth Rs 19.27 lakh has been made under the Customs Act 1962,'' the official informed.
