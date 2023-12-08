France probes possible misappropriation of funds that favoured Ryanair - source

France's national financial prosecutor (PNF) has opened a probe into the possible misappropriation of public funds that may have benefited budget airline Ryanair, said a judicial source on Friday, confirming an earlier report in Le Parisien paper.

The source said the probe focused on Ryanair's operations out of the airport at La Rochelle, and that it was also investigating local commerce and trade union bodies over this.

