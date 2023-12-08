Police conduct probe after airline pilot claims to have spotted suspicious drones

Police conducted probe after the pilot of a private airline reported spotting two drones flying in a suspicious manner over Thane and Navi Mumbai areas on Friday, an official said here.

However, no suspicious objects were found, he said. The pilot of an IndiGo flight informed the Airport Security Operation Control Centre that he spotted two drones in the sky near Taloja in Navi Mumbai and in Ambernath and Badlapur in Thane district, said an official.

The information was then passed to the Mumbai Police control room and Director General of Police control room, following which police in Navi Mumbai and Thane were alerted, he said.

But nothing suspicious was found in these areas, he added.

