Left Menu

Scindia to lay foundation stone for new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building at the Rajahmundry Airport, on December 10, an official release said on Friday. Considering the rapid growth of passenger traffic and saturation of the existing terminal building at the airport, the plans are to expand the facility by an additional 17,029 sqm of space, as per the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:09 IST
Scindia to lay foundation stone for new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building at the Rajahmundry Airport, on December 10, an official release said on Friday. The terminal building will come up at an investment of Rs 350 crore, it said. Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry Airport is connected to three cities -- Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru -- and handles 126 flights per week. Considering the rapid growth of passenger traffic and saturation of the existing terminal building at the airport, the plans are to expand the facility by an additional 17,029 sqm of space, as per the release. After the expansion, the total area of the terminal building will be 21,094 sqm, capable of serving 2,100 passengers during peak hours and 30 lakh passengers annually, it said. The expansion work will be undertaken at Rs 350 crore, the release stated. The proposed expansion of the airport will have passenger facilities such as 28 check-in-counters, four conveyor belts in arrival (conversion of existing terminal into arrival), eight X-Bis machines, three aerobridges and an adequate number of food and beverages, and retail outlets, it said, adding that the city side area of the airport will also be upgraded for parking of up to 600 cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023