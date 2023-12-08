Left Menu

Police conduct probe after airline pilot claims to have spotted suspicious drones

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:10 IST
Police conduct probe after airline pilot claims to have spotted suspicious drones
  • Country:
  • India

Police conducted probe after the pilot of a private airline reported spotting two drones flying in a suspicious manner over Thane and Navi Mumbai areas on Friday, an official said here.

However, no suspicious objects were found, he said.

The pilot of an IndiGo flight informed the Airport Security Operation Control Centre that he spotted two drones in the sky near Taloja in Navi Mumbai and in Ambernath and Badlapur in Thane district, said an official.

The information was then passed to the Mumbai Police control room and Director General of Police control room, following which police in Navi Mumbai and Thane were alerted, he said.

But nothing suspicious was found in these areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023