Bharat Tex 2024 an opportunity to showcase India's strengths: Piyush Goyal

Don't fall for predatory practices and low quality supplies from external sources, said Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal while addressing Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Excellence Honours 2021-22 and 2022-23 here today.

He said that for the long term health of the whole textile ecosystem in the country, it is necessary to build domestic supply chain capacities by supporting each other.

The Union Minister said that every element of the industry is important and therefore, he called upon industry leaders not to fall for low cost substandard goods to substitute domestic availability. He said that the true meaning of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is not about closing India's doors to the world, but to open them wider through supporting domestic suppliers and developing a domestic ecosystem.

Shri Goyal said that the industry should aspire beyond the ordinary and to support them the Government is taking all possible measures to make conditions conducive like engagement with free trade agreements with the developed countries, or efforts to promote brand India.

Talking about the upcoming Bharat Tex 2024 slated in February, the Union Minister said it's an opportunity to showcase India's strengths. He said that it’s an opportunity to show the world that India is second to none whether it's quality, it's cost competitiveness, it's the ability to face international competition and the ability to provide consistent high quality at scale production to meet the needs of the world.

Shri Goyal said that it was the confidence of industry leaders that India was able to achieve the target of $100 billion exports last year. “Because extraordinary results are only given by ordinary people,” he said adding that the apparel industry has not only self-confidence but also conviction.

He said that through Kasturi Cotton, the Government aims at achieving traceability of cotton. He added that PM Mitra Parks are the vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The Government’s effort is to create each one of these parks in a comprehensive, holistic manner so that it may provide end to end solutions. Shri Goyal said that he is engaged with the fashion designers as well to analyse how they can be an integral part of the industry interactions and engagements.

(With Inputs from PIB)