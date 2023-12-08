Left Menu

EU announces 125 million euros of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024

The European Commission will provide an initial amount of 125 million euros ($134 million) in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024, said the European Union's executive body on Friday. The European Commission said the new funds would support humanitarian organisations in both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. "With each passing day, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens," the European Commission said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:23 IST
The European Commission will provide an initial amount of 125 million euros ($134 million) in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024, said the European Union's executive body on Friday. The European Commission said the new funds would support humanitarian organisations in both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"With each passing day, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens," the European Commission said in a statement. "In response, the Commission has rapidly mobilised its wide set of emergency response tools. With a total of 30 humanitarian air bridge flights organised, already 1,000 tonnes of assistance have been sent to the people in need in Gaza," it added.

($1 = 0.9304 euros)

