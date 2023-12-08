Left Menu

France probes possible misappropriation of funds that favoured Ryanair

France's national financial prosecutor (PNF) has opened a probe into the possible misappropriation of public funds that may have benefited budget airline Ryanair, said a judicial source on Friday, confirming an earlier report in Le Parisien paper. The source said the probe focused on Ryanair's operations at La Rochelle airport, and that it was also investigating local commerce and trade union bodies over this.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:27 IST
The source said the probe focused on Ryanair's operations at La Rochelle airport, and that it was also investigating local commerce and trade union bodies over this. "All Ryanair's agreements with airports are arms-length commercial agreements, fully compliant with the Market Economy Operator Principle. Unlike Air France and other legacy airlines, Ryanair does not use State Aid," said Ryanair, when asked to comment on the matter.

