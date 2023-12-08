J-K: Kathua admin tells pump owners to refuse oil to 2-wheeler riders without helmets

The administration here on Friday directed owners of the petrol pumps in Kathua not to sell fuel to two-wheeler riders coming without a helmet.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas issued the order in a meeting with owners of petrol pumps as a proactive move to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the district.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the rampant issue of flouting of traffic rules on use of helmets by two-wheeler riders, an official spokesman said.

The DC also ordered the pumps to install CCTV cameras with DVR within a week.

A formal order in this regard has already been issued and it will come into force from December 15 and will include punitive actions, Minhas told the meeting.

