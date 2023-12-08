Left Menu

13% decline in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh in 2023: Police

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh saw a 13 per cent drop in the number of road accidents reported in the state this year, police officials said on Friday.

There has been a 13 per cent reduction in road traffic accidents, 19 per cent dip in deaths due to them and 15 per cent drop in injuries between January 1 and December 1 as compared to the same period in 2022, a statement issued here by the police headquarters said.

The reduction in the number of road accidents reflects the greater awareness among drivers in Himachal Pradesh and the improvement in identifying black spots on national highways and district roads, Director General Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said.

The number of accidents has come down despite a 10 per cent growth in road lengths and a nine per cent growth of vehicle registration, he said.

The state police is determined to reduce traffic accidents by adopting best practices being followed the world over, he said.

A team of the World Bank has also complimented the Himachal Pradesh Police for making road safety a priority during its recent review, the statement said.

Himachal Pradesh Police has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to minimise road accidents and fatalities across the state with the plan to use of technology, including the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), breath analyser, laser speed gun, 4G body-worn camera.

Over 6 lakh challans have been issued in the state through ITMS, android phones and other devices and fines over Rs 27 crore has been imposed (till October 30), DIG Gurdev Chand Sharma said.

