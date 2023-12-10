Left Menu

SUV catches fire after accident in UP's Bareilly, eight charred to death

Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-12-2023 08:12 IST
  • India

Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture. It jumped the barrier onto other side of the road and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The accident occurred late on Saturday near the Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, they added.

By the time the police reached the spot, the SUV was engulfed by the flames, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Sushil Chandrabhan confirmed the deaths of the eight people, including the child. The victims are yet to be identified.

The SUV belonged to Sumit Gupta, who had given it to one Furkhan, the police said and added a detailed probe is underway.

