Left Menu

Newly married couple among 5 killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

A newly married couple and three other persons were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, police said.The accident took place in the wee hours near Pakariya Jhulan village under Mulmula police station area when the victims were returning after the couples wedding in Shivrinarayan town, a police official said.As per preliminary information, Shubham Soni, a resident of Baloda village in the district, got married to a woman from Shivrinarayan on Saturday night.

PTI | Janjgir | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 12:50 IST
Newly married couple among 5 killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A newly married couple and three other persons were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the wee hours near Pakariya Jhulan village under Mulmula police station area when the victims were returning after the couple's wedding in Shivrinarayan town, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, Shubham Soni, a resident of Baloda village in the district, got married to a woman from Shivrinarayan on Saturday night. When the bride, groom and three other family members were returning to Baloda in the car, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Four occupants of the car, including the bride, died on the spot. The groom, who was seriously hurt, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, he said.

The groom's father, Omprakash Soni, who was driving the car, was among the deceased, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023