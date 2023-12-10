Anish Shah takes over as FICCI President for 2023-24

Anish Shah, Group CEO of Mahindra Group and Managing Director, M&M has taken over as President of industry body FICCI for 2023-2024, from Subhrakant Panda, at the apex Chamber's 96th Annual Convention held here in the national capital. Shah's primary focus is on nurturing a purpose-driven organization, establishing tech leadership in each industry, and enabling value creation across businesses.

The Mahindra Group employs over 260,000 associates in 100+ countries. It is a global leader in Farm Equipment and Technology Services and India's largest SUV, light commercial vehicle and electric three-wheeler manufacturer. It has a meaningful presence in 20 industries, including Financial Services, Renewable Energy, Hospitality, Logistics and Real Estate. In addition to being a FICCI National Executive Committee office-bearer, Shah is also a member of the UK Investment Council, Chair of the Automotive Governors Council (World Economic Forum), co-chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (World Economic Forum) and co-Chair of the India-Australia CEO Council, the FICCI release said.

Before Mahindra Group, FICCI president Shah was president and CEO of GE Capital India from 2009-14. His career at GE spanned 14 years, during which he held several leadership positions at GE Capital's US and global units. He has also led the Bank of America's US Debit Products business and worked with Bain and Company in Boston and Citibank in Mumbai.

Anish Shah holds a PhD from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. (ANI)

