Left Menu

ST bus gutted in fire in Nashik, all passengers alight safely

A Shivshahi bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.The bus, on its way from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar formerly Aurangabad, caught fire at 215pm in Takli Phata near Chandori in Niphad taluka, he said.The driver noticed smoke from the engine and along with the conductor managed to get all passengers to alight safely in time.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:15 IST
ST bus gutted in fire in Nashik, all passengers alight safely
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 'Shivshahi' bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was gutted in a fire on Sunday in Nashik, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

The bus, on its way from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), caught fire at 2:15pm in Takli Phata near Chandori in Niphad taluka, he said.

''The driver noticed smoke from the engine and along with the conductor managed to get all passengers to alight safely in time. The fire, however, spread and soon gutted the bus, leaving just the mangled steel skeleton of the vehicle,'' the official said.

''Fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel took part in the dousing operations along with residents of the vicinity. Traffic on the Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar state highway was affected for some time,'' he added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the Saikheda police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023