Left Menu

7 wagons of goods train derail near Kasara; mail express traffic hit

Seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Down line on Sunday evening, railway officials said. Igatpuri to Kasara Up section traffic is running, the officials said, adding that accident relief trains have been moved to the site.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:23 IST
7 wagons of goods train derail near Kasara; mail express traffic hit
  • Country:
  • India

Seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Down line on Sunday evening, railway officials said. The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, they said.

While mail express traffic on Kasara to Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line is affected, the incident did not disturb suburban services, they said. Igatpuri to Kasara Up section traffic is running, the officials said, adding that accident relief trains have been moved to the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023