Three killed in road accident in Punjab's Mohali

Three people were killed Sunday evening when their rehri was hit by a private bus in Lalru town of Mohali district, police said.The accident took place near Tasimbali Chowk under Handesara police station on Ambala-Naraingarh road along the Punjab-Haryana border, they said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:38 IST
Three people were killed Sunday evening when their 'rehri' was hit by a private bus in Lalru town of Mohali district, police said.

The accident took place near Tasimbali Chowk under Handesara police station on Ambala-Naraingarh road along the Punjab-Haryana border, they said. The 'rehri' (wooden cart) was carrying potatoes and onions. While two persons died on the spot, the third died in a hospital, police said, adding the deceased have not been identified yet.

The private bus was going from Ambala City to Naraingarh when it hit the 'rehri', police said.

