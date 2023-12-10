Three killed in road accident in Punjab's Mohali

Three people were killed Sunday evening when their 'rehri' was hit by a private bus in Lalru town of Mohali district, police said.

The accident took place near Tasimbali Chowk under Handesara police station on Ambala-Naraingarh road along the Punjab-Haryana border, they said. The 'rehri' (wooden cart) was carrying potatoes and onions. While two persons died on the spot, the third died in a hospital, police said, adding the deceased have not been identified yet.

The private bus was going from Ambala City to Naraingarh when it hit the 'rehri', police said.

