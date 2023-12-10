Left Menu

Three foreign nationals arrested from airport along with gold

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Three foreign nationals have been arrested from Nepal's international airport for smuggling gold, police said.

They were arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Saturday night.

According to the police sources, Egyptian national Sherif Mohamed Lashin, 32, arriving from Dubai was arrested from the Kathmandu airport's arrival tunnel, as he was carrying the gold weighing 6.5 kg.

The police arrested him as soon as he landed at the airport on board the Fly Dubai flight, hiding the gold inside the false bottom of his jacket.

Two others, Sudanese nationals, who were accompanying Sherif were also arrested along with him, police said.

The gold was discovered in six packets concealed in a pocket inside the jackets worn by the Egyptian national. They were apprehended by the airport police while attempting to exit after passing through the airport's customs office.

