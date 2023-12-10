Left Menu

Hungarian truckers to protest at Ukraine border crossing on Monday

Hungarian truckers plan to protest near Hungary's main border crossing with Ukraine on Monday, aiming to slow the movement of trucks as they demand restrictions on Ukrainian hauliers working in the European Union, police said on Sunday. Hauliers across eastern Europe have sought to win restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks entering the EU. "We have asked the EU ...

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian truckers plan to protest near Hungary's main border crossing with Ukraine on Monday, aiming to slow the movement of trucks as they demand restrictions on Ukrainian hauliers working in the European Union, police said on Sunday. Police have given permission for the protest in which about a dozen trucks will partially block the main road leading to the Zahony crossing, police said in a reply to emailed questions from Reuters.

Police did not say how long the protest would last but website index.hu reported the plan was to partially block the road leading to the border until the end of December. Truckers from Ukraine have been exempt from seeking permits to cross into the European Union since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Hauliers across eastern Europe have sought to win restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks entering the EU.

"We have asked the EU ... to review its agreement signed with Ukraine and consider the interests of hauliers in EU members, among them Hungary," Tivadar Arvay, general secretary of the Association of Hungarian Road Hauliers told state news agency MTI. In the past weeks trucks at the Poland-Ukraine crossing were backed up for miles as Polish truckers blocked roads to three border crossings.

