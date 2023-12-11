Left Menu

Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days -decree

According to the Russian law, authorities can impose a travel ban on conscripts, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB), convicts, or people who have access to state secrets or "information of special importance," among others. The returned passport will be stored by the authorities that issued it, such as the interior ministry or the foreign ministry authorities.

11-12-2023
Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days -decree

Russians who have been banned from travelling abroad will have to hand over their passports to authorities within five days after being notified, according to a government decree that comes into force on Monday. According to the Russian law, authorities can impose a travel ban on conscripts, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB), convicts, or people who have access to state secrets or "information of special importance," among others.

The returned passport will be stored by the authorities that issued it, such as the interior ministry or the foreign ministry authorities. After the travel ban is lifted, the passport could be returned upon completing an application, according to the government decree.

Those whose right to travel was temporarily limited on the basis of conscription for military or alternative civilian service will have to additionally provide a military ID with a proof that they completed service, the resolution says. In March, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources close to the matter, that Russia's security services were confiscating the passports of senior officials and state company executives to prevent overseas travel.

