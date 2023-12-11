China ready to offer grants to Vietnam to build faster rail links - ambassador to Vietnam
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 11-12-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 07:22 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
China is ready to offer grants to Vietnam to upgrade a railway link from Guangxi to Hanoi, and speed up plan to develop other railway systems connecting the two countries, the Chinese ambassador to Vietnam said, according to Vietnamese state media.
"Both of our countries need to enhance interconnections on land, sea, air and on the internet," Xiong Bo told Vietnamese reporters late on Sunday, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, ahead of a visit to Hanoi by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnamese
- Xi Jinping
- Vietnam
- Tuoi Tre
- Chinese
- Guangxi
- Xiong Bo
- China
- Hanoi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MLAs are like 'Chinese goods' which don't have guarantee and will go to BRS anytime, claims Amit Shah at T'gana poll rally.
Chinese fighter jets 'orbit' Philippine patrol aircraft, Manila says
Entertainment News Roundup: A century after debut, UK music store HMV makes Oxford Street return; Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal and more
"Home of Shatian Pomelos in China" - Rong County of Guangxi Promotes Improvement and Upgrade in Shatian Pomelo Industry
Entertainment News Roundup: Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal; TV producer Marty Krofft, creator of HR Pufnstuf, dies at 86