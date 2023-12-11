China ready to offer grants to Vietnam to build faster rail links - ambassador to Vietnam

China is ready to offer grants to Vietnam to upgrade a railway link from Guangxi to Hanoi, and speed up plans to develop other railway systems connecting the two countries, Vietnamese state media reported citing the Chinese ambassador.

"Both of our countries need to enhance interconnections on land, sea, air and on the internet," Xiong Bo said late on Sunday, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper, ahead of a visit to Hanoi by Chinese President Xi Jinping starting on Tuesday. China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and its investment in the Southeast Asian country has boomed this year.

The two countries are expected to sign dozens of agreements during Xi's visit, Xiong Bo said, adding that China is willing to further open its doors to more Vietnamese agricultural products, according to the report. Xi will arrive in Hanoi on Tuesday for a

two-day visit .

