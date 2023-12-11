Coaches of goods train derail in TN
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:58 IST
Chennai-bound goods train derailed in this district late on Sunday, Railway officials said. However, movement of express and local trains was not affected as of now, the officials added.
Restoration work was on in full swing, they said.
