Derailed wagons of goods train removed from Kasara accident spot; restoration work underway
The movement of remaining wagons back to Kasara yard is going on, Manaspure said.The Down Igatpuri-bound main line overhead equipment restoration work was near completion, he said.Some Down mail express trains, which were earlier diverted, are now restored on their proper scheduled path.
A day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site, officials said on Monday.
Restoration work on the route was underway, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.
The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.
''All the derailed wagons have been removed from the accident spot. The movement of remaining wagons back to Kasara yard is going on,'' Manaspure said.
The Down (Igatpuri-bound) main line overhead equipment restoration work was near completion, he said.
Some Down mail express trains, which were earlier diverted, are now restored on their proper scheduled path. ''They will run on their regular scheduled path, without any diversion route,'' he said.
