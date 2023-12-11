Left Menu

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from Kasara accident spot; restoration work underway

The movement of remaining wagons back to Kasara yard is going on, Manaspure said.The Down Igatpuri-bound main line overhead equipment restoration work was near completion, he said.Some Down mail express trains, which were earlier diverted, are now restored on their proper scheduled path.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 09:06 IST
Derailed wagons of goods train removed from Kasara accident spot; restoration work underway
  • Country:
  • India

A day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site, officials said on Monday.

Restoration work on the route was underway, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.

''All the derailed wagons have been removed from the accident spot. The movement of remaining wagons back to Kasara yard is going on,'' Manaspure said.

The Down (Igatpuri-bound) main line overhead equipment restoration work was near completion, he said.

Some Down mail express trains, which were earlier diverted, are now restored on their proper scheduled path. ''They will run on their regular scheduled path, without any diversion route,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023