Govt commits to extend availability of 90-day trial periods to employers

“Extending 90-day trial periods to all employers gives businesses the confidence to hire new people and increases workplace flexibility,” says Minister van Velden. 

11-12-2023 11:14 IST
  • New Zealand

The Government is delivering on its commitment to extend the availability of 90-day trial periods to all employers. 

“Whether a business has 2 or 200 employees, bringing on any new employee costs time, it costs money and it is in the best interests of any business to find the right fit. 

“The extension of 90-day trials also provides greater opportunities for employees. They allow employers to employ someone who might not tick all the boxes in terms of skills and experience but who has the right attitude, without the risk of a costly dismissal process. 

“By extending 90-day trials to all businesses, not just those with fewer than 20 employees, we’re giving all businesses greater confidence to employ more New Zealanders. 

“By adopting ACT MP Todd Stephenson’s Member’s Bill on 90-day trials, the government is able to progress quickly and provide certainty to businesses.

“The extension of 90-day trials will not affect other aspects of employment relations, such as the requirement to act in good faith, or worker protections regarding pay, conditions, leave, and health and safety.

“It is also important to note that extending the availability of 90-day trials does not mean that all new employees will have trial conditions, rather it provides the option to include this provision in employment agreements. 

“The Bill will be passed under urgency before Christmas.” 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

