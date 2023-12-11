Playing big! Abros Shoes elevates its game as an Official Sponsor of U Mumba Kabaddi Team

ATK New Delhi [India], December 11: Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd., India's fastest-growing Indian footwear brand, offering the trendiest, freshest, and most durable footwear, proudly announces its partnership as the official sponsor of U Mumba, the powerhouse kabaddi team based in Mumbai.

This exciting collaboration brings together two entities dedicated to excellence, performance, and a shared passion for sports. Abros Sports' commitment to crafting premium-quality footwear resonates with U Mumba's pursuit of excellence on the kabaddi court. "We are thrilled to join forces with U Mumba, a team that embodies the spirit of resilience and determination. The partnership underscores a mutual dedication to promoting sportsmanship, fostering talent, and inspiring a healthy and active lifestyle," said the Senior Management at Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd.

Abros Shoes' sponsorship of U Mumba represents a strategic move to fortify its position in the sports industry and connect with a diverse audience of sports enthusiasts. This collaboration is set to create a powerful synergy. The success of U Mumba, one of the top-performing Pro Kabaddi teams owned by Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd, by Ronnie Screwvala, can be attributed to the stellar performances of its athletes who exemplify skill, agility, and strength. The team has been a nurturing ground for young talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their prowess in front of the nation. With iconic players like Guman Singh, Rinku, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, U Mumba has created a legacy that inspires the next generation of kabaddi enthusiasts.

Abros International's core is Sports and Lifestyle Shoes for all age groups and genders. The new-age brand started its journey in Feb 2021 with a mission to offer fashionable, long-lasting, comfortable footwear to the world at an affordable price. In a very short span of time, Abros crossed a mark of 5 million+ + pairs of footwear sold. Its recent innovation includes Hyperfuse, Hyperfuse + Glow in the Dark technology, Hyperbeads and EVA shoes in ladies and kids wear. Abros now operates five sales wings - offline distribution, exclusive stores, direct-to-consumer online sales, organized retail channels, and exports. Abros currently has over 100 distributors and more than 10,000 multi-brand outlets spread across India. Additionally, the company is actively establishing exclusive stores in different regions and expanding its presence on e-commerce platforms and major retailers such as Centro, Spencer, ITC Chaupal, Stelatoes, Kins, Popular Group, Wings & Delco Footwear. Abros has plans to touch Rs 1000 crore mark in the coming years. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)