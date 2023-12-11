Left Menu

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from Kasara accident spot, rail lines restored

The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 section at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.The seven wagons were removed from the accident spot first, before all the remaining wagons of the derailed train were brought to Kasara yard and restoration of the overhead equipment to resume traffic from the Down line, Manaspure said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 20 hours after seven wagons of a goods train derailed in Kasara Ghat section near Mumbai on the Central Railway (CR) network, the affected railway lines on the route were completely restored, officials said on Monday.

The Down (Igatpuri-bound) railway line was restored at around 8.30 am on Monday, while the middle line, which is mainly used for the movement of goods trains and bankers (set of locomotives used for hauling trains in ghat section) was declared safe for operation at 2.10 pm, CR's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI. The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 section at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.

The seven wagons were removed from the accident spot first, before all the remaining wagons of the derailed train were brought to Kasara yard and restoration of the overhead equipment to resume traffic from the Down line, Manaspure said. The Up line (Mumbai-bound) was unaffected due to the derailment of the goods train, which was heading to Daulatabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

After the incident, rail authorities had announced cancellation of 10 mail express trains and diversion of 22 other trains.

But after the restoration of both the railway lines, the diversion of five trains was cancelled and they were operated via their original route, the official said. Central Railway's General Manager Ram Karan Yadav and Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai division) Rajnish Goyal oversaw the restoration process at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

