Nadir Godrej Calls Upon Ahmedabad University's Class of 2023 to Use Interdisciplinary Skill Along with an Unrelenting Will

NewsVoir Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11: 799 students celebrated a major milestone in their educational journeys as they graduated from Ahmedabad University receiving degrees at its 13th Annual Convocation on December 9, 2023. 463 students from the Amrut Mody School of Management, 120 students from the School of Arts and Sciences, and 216 students from the School of Engineering and Applied Science were recognised at the ceremony. The total count of graduating students also included six doctoral students.

The chief guest at this year's convocation was Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries Limited, Nadir Godrej. Through a lyrical narrative, he conveyed a holistic message that spanned the journey from India's Independence to the hopeful future that shines in front of us. He praised the importance that Gujarat's Ahmedabad Education Society put on education, which paved the way for many prominent institutions. Ahmedabad University, he said, "Is perhaps the greatest project of all, an institution standing tall. And very clearly what we see is a broad ranging university. In order to have clarity of thought, interdisciplinary learning must be sought. This is the pillar of their strength. They are prepared to go to any length. To give young minds the facility for deep knowledge and versatility. If each student acquires this, it would indeed be sheer bliss. But problem solving is done in teams and therefore it certainly seems, different experts could be tapped but it would still be very apt to have generalists aboard to ensure the thinking's broad. Some degree of versatility will help us all clearly see. Problems should be anticipated, different views integrated. To me, it would clearly seem that any wide-ranging team that is bold but circumspect and treats all members with respect is very likely to succeed, wide ranging thought is the need. Applied science shows us how to succeed, but humanities are what we need to ensure that what we do is right. Broad knowledge must be kept in sight. With the dawning of the nuclear age many thought the knowledge sage. Indeed, the benefits are there. They are now seen everywhere."

He concluded, "Your broad knowledge will give you scope. Make sure you strive and even fight to do everything that's right. Steadfastly avoid each plight and then our future will be bright." Presiding over the 13th Annual Convocation, Chancellor Sanjay Lalbhai quoted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision and his keen goal to get the private sector in Gujarat to come forward to provide resources and managerial skills in building institutions for higher education. When Ahmedabad Education Society was setup in early 1930s, it kept building colleges in several disciplines of learning, it helped several public institutions grow to become the best in the country, and now almost nine decades later it is building one of the finest research universities in India in Ahmedabad University. This is an example of deep commitment to an idea for a long duration. He also shared his grandfather Kasturbhai Lalbhai's wisdom about giving only resources to individuals, that will have to be continually provided to them, and that would last only for a short time. Although, when individuals are empowered with knowledge and skills it will help them create a livelihood. He urged young graduates to remain engaged and support the University's growth in the future.

Addressing the students, the University's Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Management, Professor Pankaj Chandra, said, "At Ahmedabad University, we have been pursuing three goals - to reimagine the classroom and to redefine how students should learn; to address some of the most challenging questions and problems of our times in our research; and to build responsible leaders and citizens of tomorrow - those who are concerned and are engaged." He illustrated several undertakings and advancements, how "The University is now poised for a deeper engagement with challenges of the society as its foundation as a 21st century institution gets firmed up. Our effort of the last few years to build interdisciplinary research clusters has opened newer opportunities." Urging the graduating class to impact society through their learnings at the University, Professor Chandra said, "Let me say four things to you: One: You are privileged to be here today as you are equipped with the best of traditions of deep learning. You carry contemporary skills. You have been instilled with an ability to work hard and question everything around you. You must make your education count. Believe in yourself and your goodness and you will do wise things. Two: Be grateful for what you have as many have worked very hard to help you reach where you are. Three: Take your chances and you will increase your likelihood of finding interesting moments and meaningful life-path for yourself. You will then continue to remain fresh in your ideas and approach. This world is changing fast and in a very uncertain manner. And four: you must fulfil the public good promise of education - to become a better citizen of whichever society you choose to live in. A strong civic sense and a caring eye will make you sleep better at nights all your life. Remember that your welfare lies in the welfare of others. Do things that will help make others better because others have done that for you."

As part of his valedictorian speech, Rameshwar Bhatt reminded his fellow batchmates to hark back to how "These four years have left us with fairly important tools to carve out our niche, to create and strive, to address economic and ecological challenges, and to nurture the temperament of the society and its needs." Nadir B. Godrej is the Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries Limited and Chairman of Godrej Agrovet Limited. He is also the Co-Chair of Godrej Good & Green Governing Council. He holds a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He has been a Director of several Godrej companies since 1977 and has developed the animal feed, agricultural inputs and chemicals businesses of Godrej Industries and other associate companies and has been very active in research.

Godrej is deeply committed to the GOOD and GREEN strategies and achievement of set targets for the Godrej Group. He encourages and supports a shared vision value for all programs of Good and Green. He is the President of The Alliance Francaise de Bombay, a Member of the CII National Council and past Chairman of the CII National Committee on Chemicals. OTHER RECOGNITIONS

* Chevalier de Legion d'Honneur, 2008* Globoil Lifetime Achievement Award, 2012* OTAI Lifetime Achievement Award, 2012* Chemtech CEW Leadership & Excellence Award, 2013* Chemexcil Lifetime Achievement Award, 2013* Porter Prize 2013* Lifetime Achievement Award, All India Liquid Bulk Importers and Exporters Association (AILBIEA)* CHEMTECH Leadership & Excellence Award, 2017* Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy, Manav Rachna University* Award in Business Excellence at the IBG, 2018* Exemplary Industrialist of the Nation Award, Sashakt Bharat 2022* Hurun Award for Most respected Indian Industrialist of the Year, 2023* Game Changer Felicitation, India Gulf Business Summit 2023* Special Award for Excellence in Healthcare, Navabharat Group* Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar, Maharashtra State Mango Growers Association* Lifetime Achievement Award, CLFMA of India* Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management, XIM University,* Bhubaneswar King Husein Global Business & Intercultural Peace Award, 2023 Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been. * Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence. * Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).* Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22 by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.* Recognised by the UGC under section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.* Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.* Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.* Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelor's to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 11 Schools and Centres: Amrut Mody School of Management | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | School of Public Health | Centre for Heritage Management | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | VentureStudio | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Ahmedabad Design Lab.

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)