NAR-India holds 1st South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet in Mysore for Key Industry Opportunities

The National Association of Realtors India (NAR-India), the country's largest real estate association, held the 1st South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet hosted by Mysore Realtors Association. The Event was organised in the beautiful city of Mysore. The event was pivotal gathering for all stakeholders in the real estate sector.

ANI | Mysore (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:25 IST
NAR-India holds 1st South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet in Mysore for Key Industry Opportunities. Image Credit: ANI
With an attendance of over 150 members, the convention turned out to be a dynamic platform for discussions on industry growth, future business prospects, and collaboration opportunities. It represents a significant step towards fostering growth and development in the real estate sector, in line with India's aspirations to become a $10 trillion economy. Event was Partnered by Trendz Apartment, Key Demand, KNS Infrastructure, Alliance Square, Aakarr Developers and Bhima Properties

Taking about the event, B Prabhu, Director, South Zone, NAR India said, "The South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet, was an exceptional opportunity for industry players to come together, share insights, and explore the immense potential of the real estate market in India. We are grateful for the support of our esteemed partners and sponsors, who have made this event possible." Mahaveer P, President of Mysore Realtors Association also stated, "The convention showcased the incredible opportunities that the real estate sector offers in various aspects, and it brings together industry leaders to discuss current trends and future prospects".

Events organized by NAR-India this year have been a roaring success, especially in tier 2 cities like Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Rajkot, Nagpur and brought together government dignitaries, regulatory bodies, and real estate experts. Realtors, developers, investors, and financial institutions from India and around the world have benefited from these events, fostering valuable business relationships and knowledge exchange. This event was inaugurated by Mr C R Shiva Kumar, President NAR India, along with the other dignitaries of NAR India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

