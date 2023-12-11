Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited Introduces Optical Radiance, Setting a New Standard in Outdoor Technology

Left Menu

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), is engaged in manufacturing & development of innovative of LED lights and fixtures is delighted to unveil a groundbreaking Outdoor Technology. The company takes immense pride in introducing 'Optical' a revolutionary technology set to redefine the landscape of the outdoor lighting market.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:34 IST
Over the past year, the company has dedicated extensive efforts to address longstanding challenges and develop a Unique Outdoor Technology that is set to transform the landscape of outdoor lighting. One of the industry's persistent limitations, the narrow beam colour mixing, has now found a solution with Focus. The company has successfully achieved the narrowest beam (3 degrees), a feat unprecedented in the industry. Additionally, Focus has introduced a single lens technology that allows for seamless beam angle adjustments from narrow to wide, eliminating the need for changing fixtures.

Key features of the new Outdoor Technology include: * Enhanced colour mixing capabilities

* Dynamic beam angle adjustments from super narrow to wide beam * Improved adaptability for both existing and new product lines

Focus Lighting sets new industry standards by introducing groundbreaking solutions. The unique features of technology provide Focus with a distinct competitive advantage, making their products stand out in the market. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited said, "We are excited to unveil this one-of-a-kind technology that addresses longstanding challenges in the lighting industry. Our team has worked diligently to overcome the limitations of colour mixing and beam angle adjustments, providing architects and lighting consultants with unprecedented flexibility and control.

The introduction of these cutting-edge technologies marks a significant milestone for Focus. We are not just solving problems; we are redefining possibilities. Architects and lighting consultants will now have access to tools that were previously unavailable, unlocking new realms of creativity in their designs" (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

