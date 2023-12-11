Polish trucker protest organisers say no deal on unblocking Ukraine crossing
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:22 IST
No agreement had been reached on ending a blockade at the Jahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine, Tomasz Borkowski, leader of the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers, a Polish union said on Monday.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov had said earlier that protesting Polish drivers had lifted a blockade the crossing and that the first lorries were passing through on their way into Ukraine.
