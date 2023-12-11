India Skills 2023-2024: National competition aims to showcase diverse talents, elevate skill standards

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is set to host the mega contest "India Skills 2023-2024", a pan-India competition anticipating participation from several lakhs of aspirants. This prestigious event seeks to celebrate a myriad of skills, empowering individuals to envision a future filled with opportunities.

The India Skills competition is designed to align training standards with global benchmarks, fostering synergies with various industries. Participants will undergo a rigorous selection process at multiple levels--district, state, zonal, and national--with the ultimate reward being the chance to represent India in the WorldSkills Competition at Lyon, France, in 2024.

Registration for this event is open on the Skill India Digital website, inviting aspirants from across the nation to showcase their talents and skills. The competition, considered the gold standard of skills excellence, serves as a platform for young competitors to reach new heights and transform their passion into a profession.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, emphasised the role of India Skills in advancing the careers of emerging professionals. He highlighted the competition's significance in offering participants the opportunity to display their skills with perfection.

Furthermore, India Skills facilitates collaboration among governments, industry, and academia to bridge the skill gap and prepare the youth for the ever-evolving job market, helping them attain world-class standards of competence, excellence, and productivity. Participants hailing from 26 states and union territories will compete in 61 skills across various domains, including Construction and Building Technology, Automotive Technology, Fashion Technology, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services, and the emerging fields of Industry 4.0 and Cyber Security.

The competition, launched by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on October 17, 2023, is held biennially with the support of state governments, industry players, Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), corporates, and partner institutes. IndiaSkills, touted as the country's biggest skill competition, is poised to demonstrate the highest standards of skilling and offers a platform for young people to showcase their talent. With the potential to reach the grassroots level, India Skills 2023-2024 is set to make a lasting impact on the skill landscape of the nation. (ANI)

