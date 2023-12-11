Noida Metro extension delayed due to 'constraint of seamless connectivity' with Blue Line: NMRC

Left Menu

It would be prudent to take up extension of Aqua Line without aforementioned constraint as it will have long term adverse effect on footfall, the NMRC MD said in a statement.Accordingly, a permanent solution has been worked out for seamless connectivity of Aqua Line and Blue Line by slight change in alignment of extension of Aqua Line going up to Knowledge Park-V.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:09 IST
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation Monday said the extension of services between Noida and Greater Noida West has been impeded by the lack of ''seamless connectivity'' between the NMRC's Aqua Line and Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

Currently an interchange between the Blue Line and the Aqua Line is at Noida's sector 51 and 52 metro stations. However, commuters face hassle as they need to travel a distance of 430 metre and undergo ticketing and security process once again for switching over.

An extension of the Aqua Line is proposed from Noida Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension. Local residents have been protesting with demand for metro service for years and seamless connectivity with the Blue Line in Noida.

NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said in the current detailed project report (DPR) of extension of Noida- Greater Noida metro service, ''there is constraint of seamless connectivity" between Sector-51 station of Aqua Line and Sector-52 station of Blue Line of Delhi Metro.

''Although Foot Over Bridge connection (FoB) has been planned to connect sector-51 and sector-52 station, it is not going to resolve commuters' problem permanently owing to the 430 metre distance between the two stations. Travelling a distance of 430 metre between the two stations will always be deterrent to encourage commuters to use this FoB connection even after provision of travellators,'' he noted.

The officer noted that a similar problem has been encountered between the Dhaula Kuan station of Airport Express Line and the Durga Bai Deshmukh station of Pink Line of Delhi Metro. Later on FoB connectivity was provided with travellator, however it is not a long term permanent solution.

''The connectivity solution has to be found at this stage and if an extension is pursued as per DPR, the seamless connectivity issue of Aqua Line and Blue Line will remain unresolved forever with no scope of further correction. It would be prudent to take up extension of Aqua Line without aforementioned constraint as it will have long term adverse effect on footfall,'' the NMRC MD said in a statement.

''Accordingly, a permanent solution has been worked out for seamless connectivity of Aqua Line and Blue Line by slight change in alignment of extension of Aqua Line going up to Knowledge Park-V. Action has already been initiated to carry out these changes in DPR. Revised DPR will be processed soon for approvals,'' he added.

The senior IAS officer said slight changes in alignment are being done in the planning of the project with the sole aim of providing comfort due to ease of interchange to the commuters of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida as well as Greater Noida West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

