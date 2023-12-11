Boeing hosts two-day 'Pilot Roundtable' for India and South Asia

Aerospace major Boeing hosted a two-day 'Pilot Roundtable' in India, that drew active participation from the pilot community across India and the South Asian region, besides featuring delegates from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Representing a unique gathering of diverse airline pilots within the region, the event served as a platform fostering discussions between India's pilot community and Boeing's expert panel.

The Pilot Roundtable facilitated the exchange of industry-leading best practices in commercial aviation, focusing on safety, efficiency, and innovation, Boeing said in a press note on Monday. "The Pilot Roundtable underscores Boeing's commitment to supporting the expansion of the civil aviation sector, meeting the demand for pilots and technicians, and fostering self-reliance in the Indian aerospace and defence ecosystem," said Ryan Weir, vice president of commercial sales and marketing for India, Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes.

The inaugural in-person India 'Pilot Roundtable' follows two successful virtual editions in 2021 and 2022. The sessions focused on achieving efficient flight operations through the implementation of Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) / Evidence-Based Training (EBT), optimizing fuel burn during flight operations, and exploring the potential of Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP AR) technology to alleviate airspace congestion. "A safe aerospace system ensures that commercial aviation can make good on its promise of improving people's lives and supporting economic growth," said Captain Karsten Liljegren, director of Global Operations Support at Boeing.

"We are pleased to support the policymakers and leaders in the Indian and South Asian region as they continue investing in efforts to strengthen aerospace safety and efficiency." Boeing said India's commercial aviation market is expected to become the third largest in the world by 2041 and is projected to receive over 90 per cent of South Asia's airplane deliveries.

The country would require over 2,400 new aircraft, while its cargo market is set to expand significantly, with the fleet growing from 15 to 80 aeroplanes by 2042, driving a USD 135 billion demand for commercial services. Boeing's 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts demand in South Asia for 37,000 pilots and 38,000 maintenance technicians over the next 20 to meet industry needs, driven primarily by growing demand in India.

Boeing recently announced a USD 100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, which will support India's need for new pilots over the next 20 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)